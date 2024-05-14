NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Short Interest Down 15.7% in April

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the April 15th total of 9,240,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NRG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.95. 1,520,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.13. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $84.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.11.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. On average, analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

