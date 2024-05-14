Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,245 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 469.7% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 112,694 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nutrien by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,362,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,744,000 after acquiring an additional 579,279 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $4,444,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,418.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,648,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,911,000 after purchasing an additional 719,088 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.37.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.50. 866,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $69.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. Nutrien’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.