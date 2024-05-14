Nvwm LLC Buys 151 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 314.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AOA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.57. 65,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.36.

About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.