Nvwm LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nvwm LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,238 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 6.5% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 135,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Pfizer by 15.9% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 14,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.37. 18,214,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,070,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

