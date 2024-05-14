Nvwm LLC Has $541,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nvwm LLC decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after purchasing an additional 971,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,522,000 after buying an additional 394,682 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,825.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after buying an additional 380,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,561,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,157. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.65.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

