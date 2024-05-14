Nvwm LLC Has $557,000 Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Nvwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

MPWR stock traded up $4.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $707.60. 115,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,296. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $778.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $677.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $629.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.76, for a total transaction of $1,814,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,585,524.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,930 shares of company stock worth $30,916,503. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

