Nvwm LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 593.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,329. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $149.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.63. The company has a market cap of $671.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

