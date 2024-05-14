Nvwm LLC Reduces Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 44.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in monday.com by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 21.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

MNDY traded up $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.07. 1,441,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,815. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $239.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,612.63 and a beta of 1.24.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on monday.com from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

