Nvwm LLC Sells 123 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nvwm LLC cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Mizuho upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.60.

NXPI traded up $3.30 on Tuesday, hitting $267.23. 825,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,163. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $163.26 and a 12 month high of $268.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

