Nvwm LLC Sells 2,085 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XLG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 681,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,106. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $42.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.