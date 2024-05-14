Nvwm LLC Sells 2,376 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Nvwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $166.54. 4,246,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,382,222. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

