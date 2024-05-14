Nvwm LLC Sells 26 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $594.93. The stock had a trading volume of 233,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,125. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $626.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $571.31. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. Research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,165,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,393 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,401. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.04.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

