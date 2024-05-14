Nvwm LLC Sells 27 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,096,000 after purchasing an additional 324,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,911,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,069,000 after buying an additional 52,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,310,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,320,000 after buying an additional 36,744 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,861,000 after buying an additional 336,370 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 626,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,136,000 after buying an additional 43,059 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE:PH traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $548.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,401. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.14 and a twelve month high of $570.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.41.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.53.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

