Nvwm LLC Takes $814,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Emerson Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 121,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 33,118 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 35,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.29. The stock had a trading volume of 710,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,368. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.47.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

