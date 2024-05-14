Nvwm LLC Takes $96,000 Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:CALF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,294 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

