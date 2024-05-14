Nvwm LLC Trims Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,765,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,025,000 after purchasing an additional 205,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,355,000 after buying an additional 136,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,977,008,000 after buying an additional 104,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total transaction of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11 shares of company stock worth $5,950 and have sold 55,825 shares worth $66,266,515. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,327.44.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $7.24 on Tuesday, reaching $1,273.32. 190,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,225.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1,094.20. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $768.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,330.82.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

