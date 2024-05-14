NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Down to $4.15

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.02. NWTN shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 4,165 shares trading hands.

NWTN Trading Up 7.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77.

About NWTN

(Get Free Report)

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.