Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.39

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 104753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.
Ocado Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40.
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
