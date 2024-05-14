Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.29 and last traded at $63.06. 1,048,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,316,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.