Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (OCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Ocean Wilsons’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ocean Wilsons Price Performance
Shares of Ocean Wilsons stock opened at GBX 1,455 ($18.27) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.23. Ocean Wilsons has a 12-month low of GBX 816 ($10.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,500 ($18.84). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,370.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,251.75. The company has a market cap of £514.49 million, a P/E ratio of 963.58 and a beta of 0.98.
About Ocean Wilsons
