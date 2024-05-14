Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (OCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Ocean Wilsons’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ocean Wilsons Price Performance

Shares of Ocean Wilsons stock opened at GBX 1,455 ($18.27) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.23. Ocean Wilsons has a 12-month low of GBX 816 ($10.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,500 ($18.84). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,370.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,251.75. The company has a market cap of £514.49 million, a P/E ratio of 963.58 and a beta of 0.98.

About Ocean Wilsons

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, ship agency, port terminals, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services. The Investments segment holds a portfolio of international investments.

