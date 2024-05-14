Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (ORIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust stock opened at GBX 75.86 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.33. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 67.30 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 103.80 ($1.30). The company has a market cap of £428.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3,802.75 and a beta of 0.17.

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 36 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 662 MW.

