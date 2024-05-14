One Capital Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. One Capital Management LLC owned 6.68% of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

WISE opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 million, a PE ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.86. Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Profile

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from artificial intelligence related industries. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the investment theme WISE was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

