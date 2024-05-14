ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.56.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $63.89 on Monday. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $83.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.00.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,825,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $878,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1,674.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 51.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 58,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 19,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,140,000 after acquiring an additional 27,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

