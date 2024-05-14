ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Wedbush

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

STKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $5.73 on Friday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $180.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 2.42.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ONE Group Hospitality

In other news, insider David Kanen acquired 73,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $310,415.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 386,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,731.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 350.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 57,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 265,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

