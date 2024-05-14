Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Cut to C$115.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$115.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Onex from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Onex
Onex Price Performance
About Onex
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, upper-middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Onex
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Dutch Bros Gives Investors More Bang for the Buck than Starbucks
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Home Depot: Earnings Mixed, Wait to Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.