Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Cut to C$115.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$115.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Onex from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Onex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Onex

Onex Price Performance

About Onex

Shares of TSE ONEX opened at C$97.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of C$7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$99.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$95.62. Onex has a 1-year low of C$59.13 and a 1-year high of C$107.28.

(Get Free Report)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, upper-middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.