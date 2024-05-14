Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $90.24 Consensus PT from Analysts

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

NASDAQ ON opened at $72.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.78. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

