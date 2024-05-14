Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $221.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 78.87 and a beta of 1.40. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $88.03 and a 12 month high of $233.84.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $303,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,370 shares of company stock worth $7,789,583 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 72.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 449,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Articles

