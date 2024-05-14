Oppenheimer Raises Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target to $100.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s current price.

AGYS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGYS

Agilysys Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.87.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In related news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $71,665,738.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,060,458 shares in the company, valued at $170,173,226.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 20.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agilysys during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.