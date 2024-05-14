Oppenheimer Upgrades Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) to “Outperform”

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $180.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.67% from the stock’s current price.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $131.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.68 and its 200 day moving average is $111.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.27 and a beta of 0.95. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total value of $1,848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total value of $1,848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,319. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

