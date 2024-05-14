Oracle Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 93,610 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the average daily volume of 61,237 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,099,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,112,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle has a 1-year low of $96.92 and a 1-year high of $132.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day moving average of $113.98. The firm has a market cap of $329.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

