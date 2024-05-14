Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.0943 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $92.43 million and $4.74 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0943 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011054 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010793 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001403 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,661.51 or 1.00051472 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012897 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008287 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09173803 USD and is down -5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $4,223,008.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.