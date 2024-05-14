Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of OESX stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.45. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,648,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

