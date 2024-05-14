Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 138.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 15.1% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 8.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONL traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.78. 403,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,094. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $211.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.87. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $7.07.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

About Orion Office REIT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently -30.08%.

(Free Report)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

