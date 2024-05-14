Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.50

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.23.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $334.95 million during the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Oyj will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

