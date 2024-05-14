Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm raised Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.
NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $21.60.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.42 million for the quarter. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 16.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.
Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.
