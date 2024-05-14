Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
OSCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Institutional Trading of Oscar Health
Oscar Health Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Oscar Health
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
