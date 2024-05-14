Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Shayne & Jacobs LLC

Shayne & Jacobs LLC trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $96.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,298. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day moving average is $90.52. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Melius began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

