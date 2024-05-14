Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OVV. Barclays assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.06.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OVV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.95. 120,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,872. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 7.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ovintiv by 23.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

