Oxen 1-Day Volume Hits $7,470.83 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $11.07 million and $7,470.83 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,705.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.07 or 0.00706700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00128977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00041530 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00064009 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00216728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00097270 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,894,135 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

