Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Barclays

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.14.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PACB

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.99. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. The business had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock worth $218,843 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 955.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,507,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511,787 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,504,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,792 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,845,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2,201.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,041,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,838,000 after buying an additional 2,909,439 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.