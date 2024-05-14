Pacific Sun Financial Corp Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.34. 71,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $84.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

