Pacific Sun Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUSC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.32. 44,373 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.