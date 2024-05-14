Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $1.28 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,821,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,760,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,161,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 120,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMLV traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $56.43. 27,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,213. The firm has a market cap of $814.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.22.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

