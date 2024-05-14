Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $607,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,876,000 after buying an additional 841,822 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,520,000 after purchasing an additional 130,113 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,389,000 after buying an additional 51,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after acquiring an additional 584,906 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.45. 560,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

