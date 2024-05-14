Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 180 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSPF. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,845,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,733,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,429,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,148,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,111,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,364. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $64.32. The firm has a market cap of $268.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.71.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

