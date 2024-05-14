Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 204 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lowered its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned 0.94% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZA. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CZA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.67. The company had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,032. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.81. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $101.69.
Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).
