Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 915 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after buying an additional 71,596 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $55.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,319. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $59.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.