Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Acumen Capital from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PLC has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.75.

TSE:PLC opened at C$17.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.94. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$15.48 and a 52-week high of C$26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$600.37 million, a PE ratio of -60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$102.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$102.11 million. Park Lawn had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.0968992 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently -164.29%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

