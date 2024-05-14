Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Raised to C$22.00 at National Bankshares

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.88.

Shares of PLC stock traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$17.03. 90,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,383. The company has a market capitalization of C$581.92 million, a P/E ratio of -61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.22. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$15.48 and a 12-month high of C$26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.90.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$102.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.11 million. Park Lawn had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.0968992 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

