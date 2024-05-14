Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Announces $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Park National has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Park National has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Park National to earn $7.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Park National Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PRK traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.59. Park National has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $140.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. Analysts expect that Park National will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Park National in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

